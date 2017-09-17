After Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fought to a draw in a middleweight title bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, all eyes turned to judge Adalaide Byrd's controversial scorecard.

Golovkin vs. Canelo: Boxing exec defends judge's controversial scorecard as 'bad day'

Byrd scored the fight a surprising 118-110 in favor of Alvarez, leaving many boxing fans and analysts surprised and outraged. A second judge scored the bout 115-113 in Golovkin's favour, and the third had it 114-114.

The surprising draw allowed Golovkin to defend his WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight crowns. But that questionable scorecard left one boxing official trying to defend Byrd.

Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, told reporters after the fight that Byrd is a fine judge, "but sometimes you have a bad day."

"Adalaide, in my estimation, is an outstanding judge," Bennett said (via ESPN). "She's done over 115 title fights and/or elimination bouts. She does a great deal of our training. Takes a lot of our judges under her wing. I think being a judge is a very challenging position.

"Unfortunately, Adalaide was a little wide. I'm not making any excuses. I think she's an outstanding judge, and in any business, sometimes you have a bad day. She saw the fight differently. It happens."

Golovkin (37-0-1) and Canelo (49-1-2) both called for a rematch after the questionable decision.