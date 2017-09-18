Fantasy Injury Updates: Sam Bradford, Odell Beckham Jr., Jordan Howard, Jarvis Landry, more for Week 2

We already know Danny Amendola and John Brown are "out", but plenty more "questionable" players, like Odell Beckham Jr., Sam Bradford, Jordan Howard, and Jarvis Landry, are wreaking havoc on Week 2 fantasy start-sit decisions. Before you decide to plug in a sleeper or head to the waiver wire for a potential fill-in, check out these injury updates.

Fantasy Injury Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., Sam Bradford, Jordan Howard, Jarvis Landry, more for Week 2

We'll be updating this last on Sunday morning with the latest news, so check back or follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 2 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing on Monday night?

After giving everyone a scare on Thursday by suggesting he might not play until Week 5, Beckham (ankle) is considered to be "trending" toward playing against the Lions on Monday night.

Of course, that seemed to be the vibe early last weekend and Beckham sat that game out, so it's tough to recommend holding out for him despite the favorable matchup. Even if he's active, Beckham might see limited snaps. Unless you have another option from the Monday game, it's best to play it safe and keep Beckham on your bench.

Is Sam Bradford playing in Week 2?

UPDATE: Bradford reportedly barely warmed up and is looking doubtful to play.

UPDATED 2: Bradford is officially OUT.

Bradford (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision for Week 2's matchup against the Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. If he can't go, Case Keenum will get the start.

Obviously, the worry here isn't so much for Bradford owners as it is for owners of Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph (and maybe even Dalvin Cook). Bradford isn't the most electric quarterback, but he clearly has command of Minnesota's offense and often forces the ball to his favorite receivers. Keenum would be a complete wild card, and in a tough matchup on the road, he might totally flop and bring down the rest of Minnesota's skill players. Rudolph and Cook are likely still worth starting even if Bradford is out, but both Diggs and Thielen become very risky propositions.

Jordan Howard injury

UPDATE: Howard is officially ACTIVE.

Howard (shoulder) was limited in practice all week, so even though he's expected to play against the Bucs, he could see a "downtick" in playing time.

After Tarik Cohen out-gained Howard by 47 yards in Week 1, this was already a worry for Howard owners, but with the health issues, Howard is suddenly a major risk (and Cohen is moving up in the rankings). It would be tough to bench Howard if he's active, but if you have both him and Cohen, it wouldn't be crazy to choose the rookie, especially in PPR leagues.

WEEK 2 DFS:

DK cash lineup | DK GPP | Top values | Top stacks | DFS lineup builder

Jarvis Landry injury update

UPDATE: Landry is officially ACTIVE.

A knee injury has Landry questionable for Week 2's game against the Chargers, but on Saturday the Dolphins we're "optimistic" he'd play and on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Landry would play "without limitation."

Given the uncertainty surrounding the Dolphins' offense and the fact that this is a late-afternoon kickoff, it's not a bad idea to keep Landry on your bench this week. At best, consider him a WR3.

Jay Ajayi injury update

Ajayi (knee) appeared on Miami's initial injury report this week, but after some scary talk about his knee being an issue for "a while", he wasn't on the final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Start him as you normally would. He's our No. 3 RB this week.