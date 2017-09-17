DeShaun Watson is pretty hyped up about how good his replacement at Clemson can be.

DeShaun Watson: Kelly Bryant 'will be better than me'

How good does he think Kelly Bryant can be? Watson thinks Bryant could be better than him.

When one fan on Twitter suggested Bryant could be the next Watson, the Texans' starter took it one step further and said straight up, "He will be better than me."



He will be better than me! https://t.co/CUyyNcesZO

— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 17, 2017



Bryant is currently 2-0 as a starter in his college career and led the Tigers to a 19-7 halftime lead over No. 14 Louisville Saturday. The 6-4, 220-pound junior was 17 of 27 for 238 yards and a touchdown with another rushing touchdown in the first half, outplaying last season's Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.