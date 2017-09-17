Tennessee and Florida seemingly couldn't score an offensive touchdown for three quarters. Florida held a 6-3 lead early in the fourth quarter and it looked like no one would score an offensive touchdown.

Watch: Florida defeats Tennessee on 63-yard Hail Mary

But in the final 10 minutes at the Swamp, the teams traded three offensive touchdowns and the game was tied 20-20 with eight seconds remaining.

Redshirt freshman Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks didn't want this one to go to overtime and heaved a 63-yard pass that dropped into the arms of sophomore receiver Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone to give the Gators a walkoff 26-20 victory.

"He showed me he can throw it a long ways," Gators coach Jim McElwain said of Franks during a post-game interview with CBS.

The Gators did not have an offensive score in their first two games and didn't get one Saturday until Franks tossed a 5-yard score to Brandon Powell with 5:13 remaining. Then came the bomb to set off the celebration in Gainesville.

"You wait for moments like that to happen in your life," Franks told CBS. "It was just awesome."

Franks and Cleveland both said words could not describe their emotions.

"This is a fun group to be around," McElwain told CBS. "I'm just so happy for them."