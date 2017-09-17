Marc Leishman extended his advantage at the BMW Championship to five shots on Saturday as Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm joined the chase for victory in Illinois.

Leishman extends advantage as Rose and Day lurk

Leishman went into the third round at Lake Forest three clear of Australian compatriot Jason Day and a three-under 68 saw him create an extra cushion as he heads into Sunday at 19 under.

The 33-year-old had a mixed front nine with three birdies and two bogeys before the turn, but having picked up another shot at the par-four 13th, he birdied the last to remain on course for a third PGA Tour win.

Day slipped back after dropping a shot at the 11th, and he is joined on 14 under by Fowler – the American signing for a solid 70.

His day looked like being much better after a sensational eagle at the opening hole, Fowler almost driving the green before putting in from the fringes.

Two bogeys on the back nine halted his momentum somewhat but he remains well placed heading into Sunday.

Behind the front three, Rose and Rahm produced some sensational low scoring to move into contention, the former surging into 12 under – a shot better off than his Spanish rival.

Rose's 66 saw him finish with a birdie at the last, while Rahm charged 24 places on the leaderboard with a six-under 65 that included four birdies on the back nine.

Joining Rahm at 11 under are six players – including Charley Hoffman, who holed out from the fairway at the fourth and almost repeated the feat at the 14th, the ball lipping out to deny him an eagle.

FedEx Cup leader Jordan Spieth sits 12 shots behind Leishman at seven under, his day spoiled by back-to-back bogeys at the final two holes.