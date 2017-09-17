Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst is not happy about the Cornhuskers' 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois Saturday.

Nebraska AD calls loss to Northern Illinois 'not acceptable'

"I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm disappointed," Eichorst said following Saturday's game, via ESPN. "At the end of the day, we have to stay together. It's still early in the season, and we need to find ways to win games like this. I want to continue to show our support, but I also understand there is a lot of frustration out there when you don't win games like today."

Huskers quarterback Tanner Lee threw three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns in the first quarter. Huskers head coach Mike Riley was given a one-year extension through 2020 earlier in the week.

"We've been, I would say, inconsistent at best," Riley said. "That's not even probably accurate. That's been us, and I don't like that."

The Cornhuskers have now lost two of their first three games in two out of the first three years of Riley's tenure. Eichorst expressed that he still supports Riley, but losing a game like this one is "not acceptable."

"You go through all those emotions in tough times," he said. "When you're around these good people and good young men, certainly you think about that and how to lead. It's easy to lead when things are going well. But when you have adversity, you have to stand up and think and do the right things all the time."