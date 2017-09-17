Is it possible that Penn State coach James Franklin equating last week’s win over Pittsburgh to beating Akron was a bigger insult to Akron than to Pitt?

Oklahoma State rolls Pitt behind Mason Rudolph’s Heisman-worthy performance

Based on the Panthers’ performance at home against Oklahoma State this week, yes, it is possible.

The Cowboys went into Heinz Field and delivered a 59-21 beatdown to the home team, dropping Pitt’s record to 1-2. The Panthers' lone win was a less-than-impressive 28-21 success over Youngstown State.

But, admittedly, we just buried the lead. The story of Saturday’s game was Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Here’s Rudolph’s ridiculous stat line: 23 for 32, 497 yards, five TDs, and an interception.

Had mulleted coach Mike Gundy left Rudolph in the game longer, it could have been even more ridiculous. With a 56-14 lead and about five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Gundy replaced his starter with junior Taylor Cornelius.

The bulk of Rudolph’s production — 423 yards and 5 TDs — came in the first half, when the Cowboys amassed a 49-14 lead.

Even beyond Rudolph, it was a thoroughly dominating performance by Oklahoma State, which scored the first 35 points of the game, outgained Pitt 676-391, achieved a 27-17 edge in first downs and intercepted Panthers QB Ben Dinucci twice, once for a touchdown.

Gundy’s men were highly regarded coming into the season, projected by some pundits to end up in the four-team College Football Playoff, and their ranking is sure to improve from its current No. 9 when new polls are released Monday.

They’ve rolled through the early part of the schedule, blowing out Tulsa (59-42) and Southern Alabama (44-7) before boat-racing Pitt on Saturday.

But before we pencil the Cowboys into the national semifinals, let’s consider that while they’ve been nibbling on appetizers, they’ve yet to get into the meat of their schedule. They host No. 20 TCU next week, and in consecutive weeks starting Oct. 21, they’re at Texas, at West Virginia and home vs. No. 2 Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, ahead of Saturday’s action, Rudolph was listed at 10-to-1 odds by Las Vegas-based sports book operator William Hill U.S. to win this season’s Heisman Trophy, behind Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (+225), Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (11/2) and USC’s Sam Darnold (5/1). We anticipate Rudolph’s price shortening after his performance in Pittsburgh.