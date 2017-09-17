The Kansas Jayhawks are struggling against Ohio, and it's probably because they do stuff like this:



Kansas football's offensive line just decides to fall down in weird strategy I don't even know what this is. #kufball

— Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) September 16, 2017



The entire offensive line decided to try a cut block, and it clearly didn't work. Three defensive linemen (out of the four that rushed) were able to just sidestep their opponent and rush in for the easy sack.

I mean, what kind of strategy is this? Considering they all did it at once, we have to imagine this was on purpose, but why? How would this actually work in a game scenario? So many questions!

Just, look at this:



All five linemen went with cut blocks. I'm guessing this was by design... But... #kufball

— Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) September 16, 2017



This is the sort of thing you see in a movie about a bad football team learning the sport for the first time. Kansas will likely learn from this, and never attempt it ever again.