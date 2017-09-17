Jutanugarn charges into Evian Championship lead

Moriya Jutanugarn's impressive year continued at the Evian Championship on Saturday as she moved in sight of her first LPGA title and maiden major success.
The 23-year-old has been in contention on numerous occasions during the season but has fallen short of titles, something she will hope to change in France after a three-under 68 in round two.
Should she hold onto her position and win the tournament on Sunday, Jutanugarn would join her sister Ariya as a major winner - a feat that would see them become the first sisters to achieve that accomplishment.
Jutanugarn shot to the top of the leaderboard with one round to play – the tournament having been reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain on day one – despite a bogey at the second, the Thai going on to collect five birdies on her way home – another dropped shot at the 13th her only other blemish.
It leaves her one-shot clear of the field heading into Sunday, Ayako Uehara her nearest challenger one back at eight under.
Uehara enjoyed a sensational day in Evian-les-Bains as she signed for a 66, the Japanese picking up five shots to charge six places up the standings.
Katherine Kirk occupies third place on seven under after following up her 66 on Friday with a round of 69 that included three birdies in her final five holes.
Overnight leader Park Sung-hyun tumbled down the order with a disappointing 73 – five bogeys hampering her progress as she joined Lydia Ko and Kim In-kyung three shots off the pace.
A further shot adrift is Jennifer Song after the round of the day in France, the American carding an error-free 65 to climb an impressive 46 places and leave her in contention for the title.