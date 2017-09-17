West Indies batsman Chris Gayle secured a slice of history on Saturday in becoming the first man to smash 100 sixes in international Twenty20 cricket.

Gayle force: Windies opener smashes 100th T20i six

After the tourists were put in by England captain Eoin Morgan at Chester-le-Street, the powerful Jamaican opened alongside Evin Lewis.

And Gayle wasted little time in bringing up the milestone, thumping David Willey for a maximum over midwicket from his seventh ball faced.

That took the belligerent left-hander to his 100th six in just his 49th inning, while he moved nine clear of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum on the all-time list.

To celebrate the achievement, Gayle smashed the next delivery from Willey straight over his head and into the media centre.