Vettel turns on the style to snatch Singapore pole

Sebastian Vettel turned on the style in the final session of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix to snatch pole position from the previously dominant Red Bulls.

Vettel secured his fourth career pole at the Marina Bay Circuit, the German pushing the boundaries to set a stunning lap record of one minute 39.491 seconds on his final run.

Championship rival Lewis Hamilton, who leads Vettel by three points in the standings, could only qualify fifth as the Mercedes struggled in high downforce conditions.

In the previous nine races in Singapore, the pole-sitter has gone on to take victory on seven occasions, boosting Vettel's hopes of a fifth win of the year.

Through the first two sessions of qualifying, it had looked like a stroll to pole for Max Verstappen but he was unable to find enough time when it mattered most to overhaul Vettel – the Dutchman forced to settle for the second place.

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo claimed third and Kimi Raikkonen may be called upon to hold up Hamilton, having qualified in fourth, with Valtteri Bottas alongside his fellow Silver Arrow in the third row.

Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne and Carlos Sainz Jr rounded out the top 10 – the latter showing Renault exactly what they will be getting when he moves from Toro Rosso for 2018.

After starting second at the Italian Grand Prix last time out there was a reality check for Lance Stroll, the Canadian joining his Williams colleague Felipe Massa in exiting in Q1.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:39.491



2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:39.814



3. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 1:39.840



4. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:10.069



5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:40.126



6. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:40.810



7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) 1:41.013



8. Fernando Alonso (McLaren) 1:41.179



9. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 1:41.398



10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Toro Rosso) 1:42.056