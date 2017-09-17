Crystal Palace set new record for worst-ever top-flight start

Crystal Palace have made the worst start to a top-flight season in English football history.

The Eagles approached Saturday's home Premier League clash with Southampton looking for an immediate lift under new manager Roy Hodgson.

After suffering four straight defeats in Frank de Boer's short tenure, Palace fear they are already set for another Premier League relegation battle.

It took just six minutes for things to turn sour for Palace, though, with Steven Davies opening the scoring at Selhurst Park, and it did not get much better for the home side.

According to Opta, their failure to take their chances again saw them become the first side in 129 years of English top-flight history to open the season with five defeats and no goals scored.



5 - Crystal Palace are the first side in English top-flight history to open the season with five defeats and no goals scored. Woe. pic.twitter.com/umoc2RwDdb

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 16 de septiembre de 2017



And Palace have now gone 450 minutes without a goal this season, the longest ever run from the start of a Premier League campaign.

Stretching back to the end of last season, they have now gone six consecutive league games without a goal for the first since January 1995 (a run of nine) and have had three different managers in that time - Sam Allardyce, De Boer and Hodgson.

Sitting bottom of the league, Palace visit Manchester City next week before travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester Untied. The following game is at home to Chelsea.