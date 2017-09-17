West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry has equalled the record for Premier League appearances held by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.

Barry equals Giggs' Premier League appearance record

The 36-year-old was named in Tony Pulis' starting line-up for the meeting with West Ham at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

It was Barry's 632nd match in England's top flight, taking him level with Giggs on the all-time standings.



The former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton man also set a record of his own after becoming the first player to start 600 Premier League matches.

Barry, who made his senior debut in 1998 with Aston Villa, has won 53 caps for England, and won the Premier League with City in the 2011-12 season.