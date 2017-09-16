Daniel Cormier is unsure how to feel after he was reinstated as UFC light heavyweight champion following Jon Jones' failed drugs test.

Cormier torn over receiving UFC title after Jones tests positive

The title was returned to Cormier after shamed fighter Jones tested positive for Turinabol leading up his TKO victory over the former Olympic champion at UFC 214 in July.

Jones, 30, lost his belt after defeating Cormier in their first matchup at UFC 182, having tested positive for cocaine, then was unable to get it back following a positive test for steroids prior to their fight at UFC 200.

"I was there. I fought. In my mind, I lost a competition, but if it was an unfair competition -- I shouldn't have been in it," Cormier told ESPN.

"It's a hard question. I guess I do feel like the champion, because I know I was the champion before all this happened. I don't know. It's a difficult question to ask someone like me."

Spending time as an Olympic wrestler has helped Cormier understand the rigorous testing schedule of the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA).

He also knows how pre-workouts can have hidden ingredients in their proprietary blends and USADA has caught many athletes for positive tests because of just that.

However, having passed those tests on his own with pre-workouts available to him, he was not making any excuses for Jones.

"The hardest part is, why hasn't this happened to me?" he said. "If all these supplements are so easily messed with, why haven't I tested positive in 12 years? I've been in this program for 12 years because of wrestling. Why haven't my supplements been tainted?

"Why haven't I taken something that made it easier for me to get out of bed in the morning? That's where the frustration comes from."