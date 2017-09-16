Manchester City full-back Danilo is one of four new faces in Tite’s latest Brazil squad that will meet Bolivia and Chile in World Cup qualifying next month, although there's no place for Chelsea star David Luiz.

Man City defender Danilo back in Brazil squad but still no place for David Luiz

Former Real Madrid man Danilo returns to the Selecao after more than a year away, while Arthur, Fred and Diego Tardelli also earn their first call-ups under the current coach.

READ MORE:

What did Tite learn from WCQ? | Willian states Brazil case | Brazil's WCQ campaign so far

Taison, Rodrigo Caio, Fagner, Giuliano and Luan were all dropped from last month’s squad, there was also no room for Juventus winger Douglas Costa or Chelsea defender David Luiz, who are both left out once again.

Gremio defensive midfielder Arthur has enjoyed a breakout season in Porto Alegre and was heavily tipped to join the squad, as was Danilo who has made a good start to life in England.

There were also surprise returns for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Shandong Luneng striker Diego Tardelli, despite neither having represented their country since Copa America 2015.



We've arrived CBF headquarters #selecaobrasileira pic.twitter.com/S6hxm7Tjkr



— Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) September 15, 2017



Jemerson, meanwhile, has impressed in Ligue 1 and has been singled out for praise by Tite. His latest call-up appears to have him leading the chase for the role of fourth-choice centre-back.

Overall, there were few changes to an increasingly settled squad, with Tite ostensibly having made just a single change to his preferred starting XI – with Philippe Coutinho replacing Willian on the right of midfield – in the year since the coach’s appointment.

The five-time world champions meet Bolivia in La Paz on October 5 before hosting Chile in Sao Paulo five days later.

Technical Director Edu confirmed Brazil will combat the altitude in La Paz by training at their Granja Comary complex in Rio de Janeiro for three days before travelling to Santa Cruz de la Sierra the day before the match. The team will then go up to La Paz just a few hours before kickoff.

Tite has elected to name a 24-man squad, with a number of players just one booking from a suspension, but will only be able to name 23 in his matchday rosters.

Edu also confirmed that a red card in Brazil’s final qualifier, at home to Chile, would result in a suspension from their opening match of next year’s World Cup.

Runaway leaders in Conmebol World Cup qualification, the Selecao became the first team to secure their place at next year’s World Cup with four matches to spare.

With 37 points so far, Brazil can equal the current record tally set in qualification with two victories, which would take them level with the total earned by Marcelo Bielsa’s Argentina in 2002.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers : Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders : Jemerson (Monaco), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter), Thiago Silva (PSG).

Full-backs : Dani Alves (PSG), Danilo (Manchester City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders : Arthur (Gremio), Casmiero (Real Madrid), Diego (Flamengo), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Fred (Shakhtar Dontestk), Paulinho (Barcelona), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augsuto (Beijing Guoan), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards : Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG).