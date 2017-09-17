Arsenal will face a tough away test against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a match which could go some way to revealing more about their title credentials.



The Gunners have won their past two consecutive games against Bournemouth and FC Koln in the Europa League, but a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield over a fortnight ago still lingers in the memory.



Arsene Wenger's side have an indifferent record at the home of the Blues and will be desperate to put in a performance worthy of a top four contender against Antonio Conte's well-drilled outfit.



“[Our record at Stamford Bridge is because] in recent years, Chelsea had a great team always and it was always difficult to win there,” the manager said.

Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

“But our record against Chelsea recently has been good. We won at the Emirates last year, we won the FA Cup final and on penalties in the Community Shield so let’s just continue to focus on the quality of our game and not too much where we play.

“Chelsea looked comfortable after 20 minutes [in midweek against Qarabag] but that doesn’t bother me. I think we need to focus on our performance and play our game.”

ARSENAL INJURIES

Wenger will make a late check on Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil before Sunday's game with both players rested for Europa League opener on Thursday.



Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury while Calum Chambers will play for the under 23s on Friday as he steps up his return to the first team.

Long-term injured midfielder Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first team matter until the turn of next year.

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Wenger has used two different formations this season and admitted after Arsenal's win over FC Koln that he will change his tactical set-up depending on the opposition.



It's expected that the Gunners will start with three centre backs - Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi - while Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin are likely to start in the wing-back positions.



The preferred central midfield pairing of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey looks set to make its return while a front three of Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil represents a strong forward line.

Jack Wilshere played over 20 minutes on Thursday and will be hopeful of being named in the matchday squad at Stamford Bridge.

CHELSEA TEAM NEWS

Danny Drinkwater is an injury doubt with a calf injury while Eden Hazard could start in attack after being eased back into Chelsea's team following an ankle injury.

Baba Rahman isn't involved due to a knee injury while Diego Costa remains another absentee as he seeks a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Conte has used a 3-4-3 and 3-5-2 formation this season and will welcome back the likes of Morata after resting the Spaniard for their Champions League opener against Qarabag.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



After winning just four of the previous 16, Chelsea have won their last five home Premier League games against Arsenal, since a 3-5 defeat in October 2011.

The Gunners haven’t kept a Premier League clean sheet at Stamford Bridge in their last 12 visits there, shipping at least twice in each of the eight.

Arsenal have lost their last five away Premier League games versus Chelsea, their joint-longest away losing run in the competition against a single opponent (also 5 in a row vs Man Utd between 2009-2013).

The Gunners haven’t lost six consecutive away league games versus a single team since a seven-game run versus Liverpool at Anfield between 1981 to 1988.

Should Arsenal concede here, it will equal their longest run of away games without a clean sheet against a specific opponent in Premier League history (13 against Liverpool between 1999 and 2012).

Arsenal have won two of their last four games against Chelsea in all competitions – as many as they had in their previous 12 combined.

Chelsea have scored in 23 successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge with over half of these seeing them score three or more goals.

The Blues have had a player sent off in their last two games against Arsenal in all competitions (Victor Moses in the FA Cup final, Pedro in the Community Shield). However, they haven’t had a player sent off against them in a league game since Khalid Boulahrouz in May 2007.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The match is being televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and kicks off at 13:30 BST.