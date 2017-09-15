Cenk Tosun has praised Besiktas fans’ incredible "sacrifice" for their club, insisting even their fiercest rivals appreciate the support.

WATCH: Crazy Quaresma and beautiful Besiktas - Cenk Tosun on life in Istanbul

Tosun sat down with Goal to open up on his life in Istanbul, discussing his coach, the club’s new home, and his team-mates – including Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma, who he says is “crazy” and a “great person”.

The 26-year-old also spoke of his pride at competing in the UEFA Champions League, insisting there is “nothing greater” than Europe’s elite club competition.

Watch Tosun’s full chat with Goal below...