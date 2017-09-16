Liverpool's third fixture in a week will see them welcome a Burnley side that will look to frustrate them at Anfield in an acid test against deep defending.

Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Jurgen Klopp has overseen a 5-0 annihilation at the hands of Manchester City and a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the previous two games, with the first result influenced by Sadio Mane's sending off and the Champions League scoreline reflective of the Reds not being strong enough in both boxes after dominating the encounter.

Saturday's visitors have won just once in their last 23 away games at Liverpool in all competitions.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

The Reds do not appear to have any fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's clash.

Adam Lallana (thigh) and Nathaniel Clyne (back), meanwhile, have not featured this season and remain sidelined as they continue their rehabilitation.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

Sadio Mane serves the first of a three-match ban for his straight red card against City after a high boot when challenging for a dropping ball caught goalkeeper Ederson in the face.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Having referenced what an "intense time" it is for Liverpool, it would be surprising if Klopp doesn't inject some freshness into the starting XI on Saturday.

Heavy rotation is expected for the League Cup encounter at Leicester, but a few alterations to aid creativity against Burnley's low block would be sensible.

The 50-year-old's decisions will largely be enforced by the condition of those who featured against Sevilla following their recovery session on Thursday.

There will be an enforced change with Mane's absence through suspension, where the German could field Philippe Coutinho or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the left.

It would, however, be more ideal to field the Brazil international in midfield to be the supplier-in-chief.

Klopp could also start Daniel Sturridge in attack - the England striker has only run out from the off once this season, which came in the 1-0 home win over Palace.

James Milner is an option to drop into the centre of the park should Jordan Henderson, Emre Can or Gini Wijnaldum require a rest.

Simon Mignolet should return in goal for Loris Karius, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will be after the full-back spots.

BURNLEY TEAM NEWS

Burnley proved problematic for Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, with Antonio Conte's charges ultimately 3-2 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham also found the Clarets to be obstructive visitors and had to settle for a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane.

"Our players are aware these are tough places to go to but we have enjoyed the challenge so far this season," manager Sean Dyche said.

"A lot was made when the fixtures came out - Chelsea away, Tottenham away and now away to Liverpool.

"We have delivered decent performances away from home and we are looking to do that again."

The compact, disobliging approach is well implemented by Burnley, who will look to profit from mistakes and set-piece situations.

They have had a league-high 30% of their shots this season from corner situations and have recorded one of the highest proportions of long balls.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton will be out for "months" after dislocating his shoulder during Burnley's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He had a successful surgery in midweek, while former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has been training with the club.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Burnley have won just once in their last 23 away games versus Liverpool in all competitions (D4 L18), losing the last nine in a row.

Jonathan Walters has scored seven times versus Liverpool in the Premier League, more than he has against any other side.

Liverpool have won just five of the 12 Premier League games that Sadio Mane hasn’t started since August 2016 (42%), compared to 63% of games when he has started (19/30).





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is at 3pm BST and the match will not be televised live in the UK.