Paraguay have announced a 24-member squad for the Under-17 World Cup to be held in India next month. They will further trim the squad to 21 on September 21 which is the deadline for all the participating nations to submit their final list of players.

Under-17 World Cup: Paraguay announce 24-member squad

The Albirrojita have been preparing in the Guarani territory of Paraguay and shall head to Germany for a series of practice games ahead of the competition in India.

Paraguay are placed alongside Mali, New Zealand and Turkey in Group B which will be played in Navi Mumbai’s D.Y.Patil Stadium. They are among the strongest teams in the competition having drawn twice against Brazil in the last six months and defeated the likes of Chile and Venezuela.

Goalkeepers: Ángel Roa (Olimpia), Jhonathan Martínez (Olimpia), Diego Huesca (Valencia – España) and Aldo Pérez (Guaraní).

Defenders: Luis Zárate (Libertad), Marcelo Rolón (Libertad), Alexis Duarte (Cerro Porteño), Roberto Fernández (Guaraní), Jesús Rolón (Olimpia) and Pedro Álvarez (Cerro Porteño).

Midfielders: Julio Báez (Cerro Porteño), Víctor Villasanti (Guaraní), Stevens Gómez (Cerro Porteño), Giovanni Bogado (Libertad), Braian Ojeda (Olimpia), Alan Rodríguez (Cerro Porteño) and Hugo Quintana (Olimpia).

Strikers: Fernando Cardozo (Olimpia), Fernando Romero (Nacional), Nicolás Morínigo (Olimpia), Leonardo Sánchez (Olimpia), Aníbal Vega (Palmeiras – Brasil), Antonio Galeano (Rubio Ñu) and Blas Armoa (Sportivo Luqueño).