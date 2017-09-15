BMW Championship: Jordan Spieth 'stole a few shots' in Round 1

Jordan Spieth continued his fine recent form with a bogey-free 6-under 65 Thursday during Round 1 of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms.

While Spieth was able to make it around the course blemish-free on his scorecard, he didn't feel as though he had his best stuff.

"It was a nice start on (Hole) 1, kind of had an iffy range session and hit the bad first shot and got pretty lucky to make a 3 there on 1 and then an up and down on 2," Spieth said after his round. "I'm 1-under and feel I should be 2- over (through two holes).

"I felt like I really stole a few shots out of this golf course which is rare, right, to feel like you scored better than you played. So, obviously very pleased with that and some work to do to stay in front or stay towards the front."

Spieth has played a lot of rounds with Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas recently — they were his playing partners again Thursday. He said the trio have enjoyed their rounds together.

"We've had a lot of fun the last few tournaments and we've all been playing well so it's always nice to feed off each other," Spieth said. "DJ had kind of a tough start today and then he had a lot of putts — he played a lot better than his score (even). The opposite of mine. Look for him to shoot some low rounds coming up."

Even though Spieth enjoys playing with his top competition for the FedEx Cup standings lead, he understands everything will be different over the weekend.

"It's kind of a fight for the No. 1 position while you're trying to win the tournament," he said. "It's nice to be playing together and you kind of know where everyone is at but, all in all, we'll be separated on the weekend and we won't really be focused on what each other is doing. It comes down to the BMW Championship and that will be it once Saturday hits."

Spieth currently holds a slender advantage over Thomas for the FedEx Cup lead, but he still has a long way to go before wrapping up his second FedEx Cup title.