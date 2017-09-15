Five schools in the AAC are readjusting their schedules after Hurricane Irma affected multiple game last week.

AAC shuffles schedule after Irma postponements

Specifically, the South Florida-Connecticut was postponed ahead of Irma going through Tampa. The AAC announced that game will be rescheduled for Nov. 4, which caused Cincinnati, East Carolina and Houston to make some changes.

UConn's home game with East Carolina, scheduled for Nov. 4, will be played Sept. 24, originally an off week for the schools. It will be played on a Sunday because UConn's stadium won't be available on Saturday, Sept. 23.

East Carolina will play Houston on Nov. 4 and the Pirates' off week will move from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28.

South Florida will play Cincinnati at home Oct. 14, when the Bulls originally were to play Massachusetts, which plays in the Mid-American Conference. USF will also host Houston Oct. 28.

"I would like to thank our presidents, athletic directors and our head football coaches for their outstanding collaboration and cooperation to resolve this unprecedented situation in as fair a manner as possible," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. "I would also like to acknowledge and thank [athletic director] Ryan Bamford of UMass for his cooperation and understanding.

"This was not an easy process, but we feel that this revised schedule is a significant step toward giving us the best opportunity to decide our champion on the field."

A makeup date for the Memphis-Central Florida game has not been set. That game was moved up from Sept. 9 to Sept. 8 before being scratched altogether.