As the attention of the international baseball community shifted to Shohei Otani's performance in front of MLB scouts and officials on Aug. 31, another big Asian talent was doing his thing to much less fanfare.

Japanese pitching star Yusei Kikuchi could have high ceiling in MLB

About 500 miles south of Otani's game, the lefty ace for the Saitama Seibu Lions, Yusei Kikuchi, absolutely dominated the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in a two-run, complete game effort while striking out 11 for his 13th win of the season. He may not have Otani's spotlight, but he's a legitimate MLB prospect with a potential high ceiling in the big leagues.

Kikuchi, 26, is having an elite 2017 season — 14-6, 2.17 ERA in 23 starts with 190 strikeouts and 40 walks in 165.2 innings pitched. This is his seventh year in the NPB and the lefty owns a career 2.80 ERA with a 56-42 record, all with the Lions. His season is no flash in the pan. Kikuchi’s talent has been known since he was a teenager, and he's been in on the radars of MLB teams for a long time.

Back in 2009, as an 18-year-old ace of the Hanamashi Higashi — the same school Otani attended — Kikuchi was the top pitching prospect in the nation. Kikuchi attracted scouts from eight MLB teams. If he were to sign with an MLB team then, Kikuchi would become the first Japanese high schooler to sign without going through the NPB Draft.

It was clear then that Kikuchi had strong desire to come stateside, and MLB interest was quite strong. For example, the Rangers recruited Derek Holland to try to persuade Kikuchi to sign with Texas. However, in a last-minute decision, Kikuchi chose to stay in Japan and be drafted by an NPB team. As a result, Seibu earned the right to negotiate with the lefty and later signed him.

Kikuchi flashed the brilliance of his potential as a 22-year-old in 2013, posting 1.92 ERA in 17 starts with three shutouts. However, his season was cut short with a shoulder injury. He followed it up with a decent 5-11, 3.52 ERA campaign in 2014, 9-10, 2.84 ERA in 2015 and a 12-7, 2.58 ERA season in 2016. Even when his ERA looked solid, he was not efficient. He had relatively high walk rates (5.0, 3.7, 4.2 BB/9IP from 2014 to 2016, respectively) and 120-pitch outings in five innings would be a frequent occurence.

2017, however, has been the season that the Lions fans have been waiting for.

They call his showing this year “Kakusei," which means breakout. He has become more efficient, able to eat more innings and be a reliable power arm for Seibu. Kikuchi’s resurgence meant a lot more in context because he had to fill the hole left by the team’s former ace, Takayuki Kishi, who signed with the Rakuten Golden Eagles in the offseason.

As of now, Kikuchi ranks second in wins (14) and first in ERA (2.17) and strikeouts (190) in the Pacific League of the NPB. He also drastically lowered his walk rate (2.2 BB/9 IP) while his strikeout rate (10.3 K/9 IP) is well above his career average (7.9 K/9 IP).

Less than a month ago, however, Kikuchi had a dicey moment with the legality of his motion. In the Aug. 24 game vs. Softbank, the umpires deemed Kikuchi’s delivery to be an illegal double-kicking motion and forced him to change his delivery mid-game. That corrupted Kikuchi’s rhythm and he struggled, giving up seven earned runs in three innings. While he has bounced back nicely from the incident (2 ER in 18 IP with 21 strikeouts in the next two starts), if the NPB keeps bothering him about his delivery, it may drive him to want to come to the major leagues as soon as possible.

Kikuchi features a hard fastball that has been clocked as high as 98.2 mph, which is an NPB record for a left-handed pitcher. His money pitch, however, is a hard slider that falls off the table. Kikuchi also mixes in a curve and changeup. His delivery features an arm action in which he hides the ball well until the last moment. It becomes hard for hitters to pick up the release point and recognize what's coming. Here’s a peek at Kikuchi’s arsenal.

As tantalizing as his talent may be, Kikuchi has dealt with multiple injuries in his career. He did not reach the qualified innings pitched in a season until 2016. Even then, he missed two months with an injury to his right side. In 2010, a year after being drafted, he missed the entire season after experiencing shoulder pains. Also, his 2013 season was shut down prematurely with another bout of shoulder pain. His injuries history could give pause to MLB teams intereted in his services.

Kikuchi's desire to come to MLB is still strong, and his club knows it. The Lions have told him that if he gets double-digit wins in both 2017 and 2018, they will post him after the latter season. If not, he is still on track to be a free agent after the 2019 season. He has already collected 14 wins this season and, as the numbers would indicate, has been a top-flight level starter in the NPB.

If Kikuchi repeats this level of performance next year, we could see him in an MLB uniform by 2019, which will be his age-28 season. Hypothetically, Kikuchi would be entering the majors as a high-upside lefty pitcher in his prime. Because quality starting pitching is always on demand by MLB teams, one would imagine that the Lions would receive a good amount of bids if he is to be posted after 2018.