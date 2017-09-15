Bernd Wiesberger and Richard Finch shared the clubhouse lead at the KLM Open after the opening round was suspended on Thursday owing to high winds and flooded fairways.

Wiesberger, Finch share clubhouse lead as KLM Open is suspended

Gusty conditions and driving rain affected all competitors in Netherlands, with the action brought to a halt shortly after Finch matched Wiesberger by carding a five-under 66.

The likes of Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington and Nicolas Colsaerts will return early on Friday to complete their opening rounds.

Wiesberger got off to a brilliant start from the 10th with back-to-back birdies, posting further gains at the 15th, 18th and second.

The Austrian responded to his first dropped shot with successive birdies, but he failed to get up and down after a wayward approach at the last to finish with a bogey.

"The conditions were really tough out there and although I gave away a couple of easy shots I am really happy with the score and the way I played," said Wiesberger.

"I putted nicely and controlled the ball flight well. I think I only missed three or four greens, which was pretty good in these conditions."

Despite the difficulties, Finch, who lost his card in 2015, produced his lowest round on the European Tour for two years, a run of four birdies in succession on the back nine proving key to his strong start.

One shot adrift of the Englishman and Wiesberger are Joakim Lagergren and Wu Ashun, while Johan Edfors and Pontus Widegren sit two back from the lead after blemish-free 68s.

Maarten Lafeber and Matthieu Pavon are also in a five-way tie for fifth, though things could have been better for both had they not recorded double-bogeys on the 12th and 11th respectively.