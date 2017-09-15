Barcelona will be aiming to record a fifth win on the bounce when they visit Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

Getafe vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Blaugrana followed up their excellent start to the league campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League this week.

They return to domestic action having scored 12 goals and conceded none in their four games since the Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid.

Game Getafe vs Barcelona Date Saturday, September 16 Time 15:15 BST / 10:15 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or by stream as it falls within the 3pm-5pm blackout period on Saturdays.

UK TV channel Online stream None None

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Getafe players Goalkeepers Martinez, Guiata, Manojlovic Defenders Dakonam, Antunes, Bruno, Molinero, Cala, Olivera, Suarez Midfielders Bergara, Jimenez, Lacen, Shibasaki, Portillo, Mora, Arambarri, Fajr, Montero Forwards Angel, Molina, Ndiaye

Getafe have named the same team for two straight games and having beaten Leganes away from home last time out, they may see no need to change it.

Nicolas Gorosito is still recovering from a foot fracture and Dani Pacheco and Chuli are also out. Mathias Olivera and Filip Manojlovic, meanwhile, are doubts having missed training.

Potential starting XI: Guiata; Suarez, Dakonam, Cala, Antunes; Bergara, Arambarri; Shibasaki, Fajr, Ndiaye; Molina.

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Deulofeu, Alcacer

Barca are missing Rafinha, who will not return until next month. Paco Alcacer and Arda Turan have also been sidelined but have an outside chance of playing some part.

Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic could be in line for a rest, which may give Paulinho the opportunity to make his first start.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Roberto, Busquets, Paulinho; Dembele, Messi, L. Suarez.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barca are 1/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Getafe priced at 10/1 and the draw available at 5/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Barcelona are a team back in Lionel Messi's hands.

Ernesto Valverde has chosen to return his star man to the false-nine position Pep Guardiola first carved out for him, and the new coach has been rewarded handsomely so far.

Messi has scored five goals in three league games and netted another pair in the Champions League victory over Juventus on Tuesday night.

At a time when Real Madrid would appear to have overtaken Barca in many areas, the Argentine is the one card the Catalans have that their biggest rivals do not.

Sure, Cristiano Ronaldo is an all-time great who will collect his fifth Ballon d'Or - matching Messi - at the end of the year. But while the Portuguese is a phenomenal goalscorer, he cannot create, move and orchestrate as Messi does.

The challenge for Barca will be ensuring that Messi is not overworked early in the campaign while Ronaldo takes an extended summer holiday due to his suspension.

So far this season, Valverde has been able to rest key players and deal with the absence of Luis Suarez by keeping Messi front and centre against some of La Liga's lesser lights.

That then allows him to turn out his formidable best XI in a fresher state against opponents such as Juventus, but eventually Messi will need a break too.