Evian Championship cut to 54 holes following adverse weather

The Evian Championship on the LPGA Tour has been cut to 54 holes after the opening round was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rain, high winds and wet course conditions in France brought the first round to a premature close following a suspension, with all of Thursday's scoring consequently annulled.

The action will continue on Friday and a cut will be made after Saturday's play that will see the top 70 players and ties advance to the final round.

"While we did not make this decision lightly, we believe that this is the right decision – to have the fairest, most com­petitive tournament for all players in this field," said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.