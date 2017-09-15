Ben Boulware experiences brutal nature of the NFL

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Life in the NFL is tough. It's even worse when you are an undrafted rookie.

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware learned the uncertainly of his profession the hard way, when he was released from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday.



MORE: Texans QB Tom Savage's agent extremely unhappy about benching

That's a painful 81-minute sequence.

As of Thursday, Boulware is still an undrafted free agent, but remains hopeful about his NFL future.





"But life goes on," Boulware tweeted. "Thankful for the lessons about life the Lord is teaching me everyday. God is still God and God is still good! And I know 100% that I can play and succeed in this league. Just awaiting the right team to believe in me and give me an opportunity. This is nothing new to me. I've been doubted my entire life. All I know is work. If I control the input and not the output, doors will open."

