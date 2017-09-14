The consensus among U.S. Men's National Team players about soccer analyst and former U.S. player Alexi Lalas' harsh criticism? Everyone's entitled to his opinion.

USMNT players brush off Alexi Lalas' harsh words

Earlier this week, Lalas noted the USMNT's struggles in World Cup qualifying, calling the team "a bunch of soft, underperforming, tattooed millionaires” and referring derisively to rising young star Christian Pulisic, 18, as "Wonder Boy."

After his Dortmund team lost Wednesday to Tottenham in the Champions League play, Pulisic was asked about Lalas' comments.

"I heard about it," he told NBC Sports. "I'm not going to lose sleep about what Alexi Lalas has to say about us. He can say what he wants."

Meanwhile, Michael Bradley, who plays for Toronto FC, told Canada's SportsNet that Lalas' comments are just noise in the system, though Bradley borrowed a creative way to say it:

"One of the recent (sayings) that I’ve seen that I like is, ‘The lion doesn’t care about the opinion of the sheep.’ I’ll leave it at that. … It’s pretty fitting.”

He prefaced that point, however, by noting, “Part of being an athlete, a competitor is understanding that everybody has an opinion, especially in the world today. Everybody has a platform to fire off a hot take whenever they want. It’s life. You’re in the wrong business if that throws you off. You use it in the right ways, you use it as motivation. You make sure you don’t forget who the (people) along the way are who had a lot to say."

Still one other player decided to just make light of Lalas' remarks.



I dont even have any tattoos .

— Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) September 13, 2017



"I don't even have any tattoos," Jozy Altidore tweeted.

The U.S. wraps up World Cup qualifying with matches against Panama on Oct. 6 in Orlando and at Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 10. A pair of wins guarantees a spot in the World Cup.