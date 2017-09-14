Real Madrid set to sign 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Rodrigo Rodrigues

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing another teenage Brazilian prospect, Rodrigo Rodrigues, according to his current club's president.

The attacking midfielder, 17, is yet secure a regular spot in the Gremio Novorizontino first team, but gained attention last year when he made his debut against Santos.

Palmeiras subsequently took him on a brief loan spell, where he impressed in an international youth tournament and attracted interest from other clubs.

In the wake of signing Vinicius Junior from Flamengo for €45 million , Madrid are moving on another of Brazil's hottest prospects and are set to commit him to a six-year contract.

"Rodrigo is in Madrid having a medical examination, and if there is no unforeseen event, he will sign for six seasons with Real Madrid," Gremio Novorizontino president Genilson da Rocha Santos told AS.

"Rodrigo is a complete attacker, who can play out wide or in the middle. He's quick out of the blocks, explosive, and has evolved a lot since he started here at Novorizontino when he was 14 years old.

"It's a source of pride to see him shine in a tournament in Europe and for a club such as Real Madrid to be interested in him."

Much like the Vinicius Junior signing, Rodrigues will not join up with Madrid until after his 18th birthday in April.

In the meantime, he will remain with Novorizontino in the second tier of Sao Paulo's professional game.