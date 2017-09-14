Mousa Dembele insists Tottenham have turned in better performances at Wembley than their impressive 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

Dembele plays down poor results for Tottenham at Wembley

Mauricio Pochettino’s men kicked off their Champions League campaign with an excellent win over the Bundesliga giants, in a game that also marked their first victory of the season at the national stadium.

Spurs will play all of their home games at Wembley this season as the new White Hart Lane is constructed, and early performances – a loss to Chelsea and a draw with Burnley – did little to convince fans that the club could again mount a Premier League title challenge, as they have done in each of the two previous seasons.

However, Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-Min once as Spurs recorded a pulsating victory over Dortmund, though Dembele believes that they have played in more accomplished fashion at Wembley in the past.

“We’ve played some good games at Wembley,” he told reporters after the victory.

“We didn’t always get the result we wanted but I think in the past we played some good games and the result was sometimes not what we wanted but it was always very promising for me.

“Like today, I think we’ve played better in the past but today we won.”

Kane, meanwhile, turned in a performance of the highest quality, scoring a truly brilliant individual goal to open his account in Europe before sealing the victory on the hour mark with a low drive, and Dembele has lavished praise upon the England international.

“I play with him every day, I train with him. I can’t think of another striker I’d rather play with, to be honest.”