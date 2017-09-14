Adelaide United is closing in on the signature of German midfielder Daniel Adlung, according to reports from Germany.

Adelaide United close to signing German midfielder Daniel Adlung

The 1860 Munich player will board a flight to Adelaide this weekend to complete a medical and finalise a two-year deal, after choosing the A-League team over his current Regionalliga club, according to German newspaper Bild.

The Reds have been tracking Adlung, who shares the same nationality as coach Marco Kurz, for a number of months and were reportedly close to sealing a deal in August before the player pulled out.

But the former German under 21 international is now keen to commit to Adelaide and link up with former 1860 coach Kurz.

"I have decided to go to the other end of the world," Adlung told Bild on Tuesday.

"This is another chance. It will be an adventure and a life experience."

The 29-year-old will be reunited with former 1860 teammate Karim Matmour, who signed a one-year contract with Adelaide last month.

Adlung has played 287 games in Bundesliga 2 - scoring 29 goals and giving off 42 assists.