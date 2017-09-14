

Daily Fantasy Football Week 2 Picks: Lineup, advice for DraftKings tournaments



Daily Fantasy Football Week 2 Picks: Lineup, advice for DraftKings tournaments

We have a decently owned Pats stack as the centerpiece of our Week 2 DraftKings daily fantasy football tournament lineup, so we'll have to find contrarian picks to fill out our roster.

Make sure to check back Friday for my ownership projections article, aided by UFCollective's actuarial approach to predicting exact percentages for each player featured in a DK lineup. We also might update this space later in the week with pivots based on injuries or other factors.

WEEK 2 DFS: DK cash lineup | Top values | Top stacks | DFS lineup builder

But as of Wednesday, here's our highest-exposure swing at GPPs for the Sunday-only slate.