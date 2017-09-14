Daily Fantasy Football Week 2 Picks: Lineup, advice for DraftKings tournaments
We have a decently owned Pats stack as the centerpiece of our Week 2 DraftKings daily fantasy football tournament lineup, so we'll have to find contrarian picks to fill out our roster.
Make sure to check back Friday for my ownership projections article, aided by UFCollective's actuarial approach to predicting exact percentages for each player featured in a DK lineup. We also might update this space later in the week with pivots based on injuries or other factors.
But as of Wednesday, here's our highest-exposure swing at GPPs for the Sunday-only slate.
1
QB Tom Brady, NE @ NO ($7,900)
Obviously this is not our contrarian play, so we will need Angry Tom to go HAM for a shot at crushing a tournament. The Chiefs gave the Pats fits, as they're uniquely wont to do, but Brady's league-leading air yards output makes for a nice ceiling in the Superdome.
2
RB Mark Ingram, NO vs. NE ($4,900)
Ingram managed a top-10 finish in RB receptions last week while Adrian Peterson had a heated exchange with Sean Payton. We're not assuming Payton will simply go C.J. Spiller on him, but Ingram's set for heavy pass-game work as Vegas makes the Saints touchdown dogs.
3
RB Carlos Hyde, SF @ SEA ($4,900)
Hopefully the public ditches Hyde after he failed to hit double-digit carries in Week 1 -- even though he topped five yards per carry and fell inches short of scoring on a target inside the five. It's also worth noting that Hyde topped 25 DK points in his last game against Seattle.
4
WR Julio Jones, ATL vs. GB ($9,200)
Jones after a down week — far more a "jam him in" than contrarian play. Per DraftKings' Adam Levitan, Jones posted sub-70 yards in six games and topped 95 yards the ensuing week each time, averaging an absurd 144 receiving yards whenever he gets the masses on tilt.
5
WR Brandin Cooks, NE @ NO ($8,200)
brandin We're not the only ones jamming Brady-Cooks, so we'll have to get cute elsewhere. Brady leads in air yards while Cooks ranks third in the league after a week, despite only connecting on three of seven targets.
6
WR John Brown, ARI @ IND ($5000)
We're hoping the public fades the Cards O given DJ's injury and Carson's YOLO-balling to the defense in Week 1. This combined with Indy's anemic state after throwing more scores to the opposition than they could muster themselves. This game has public fade potential, and Brown's sixth in air yards -- gimme that upside in a rout.
7
TE Cameron Brate, TB vs. CHI ($3,000)
First-round rookie O.J. Howard might push shares away from Brate, who gets an improved matchup after stellar coverage backer Jerrell Freeman hit the Bears IR. Six touchdowns over the final nine weeks of 2016 make him an intriguing TE swing at mint price.
8
FLEX Corey Davis, TEN @ JAX ($4,100)
Davis paced the Titans in targets in his rookie debut, and we're ready to jump on the wagon. Tennessee disappointed in what was supposed to be a juicy home matchup against Oakland, while the Jags ate Tom Savage alive. That depresses ownership for a top-15 WR in targets and air yards.
9
DST Chargers @ Dolphins ($2,800)
Sub-$3K for Jay Cutler's Dolphins debut? Trevor Siemian made out well, but San Diego could use shadow coverage again, and Cutler may get bit by fixating on DeVante Parker with Jason Verrett or Casey Hayward tracking.