Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign by putting Feyenoord to the sword 4-0 at De Kuip, the latest suggestion that Pep Guardiola's side are slowly but surely coming together.

Was that the best Man City performance of the Guardiola era?

The Catalan wants to forge a team capable of switching between different formations and, though not everything has run smoothly so far this season, City are starting to look devastating.

They may look a little laboured against massed defences, but they have shown in their two most recent games - hammerings against Liverpool and Feyenoord - that they can be absolutely devastating when given a few yards of space.

Though Liverpool were reduced to 10 men, and would have allowed City to attack anyway, the Blues looked slick. And many will argue Feyenoord did not put up much of a challenge, but in reality Guardiola's men did not give them the opportunity.

Some of the link-up play on Wednesday night was superb, especially when Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were at the heart of it. Though the Dutch champions did not show much of an attacking threat, due largely to City's high pressing, Guardiola's defence looked assured both in and out of possession.

There is a long way to go, but City still have Ilkay Gundogan to come back into the midfield, and he should make the Blues' build-up play even smoother.

City have a run of winnable fixtures before visiting Chelsea at the end of this month, and it will be fascinating to see how the team evolve in the coming weeks.

Watch the video below for the views of Goal's Manchester City correspondent, Sam Lee, who has been following the team in the Netherlands this week.

City next face Watford away in the Premier League on Saturday before heading to West Brom in the Carabao Cup. Home games against Crystal Palace in the league and Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe follow before the trip to Stamford Bridge to take on champions Chelsea.