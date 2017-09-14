Tottenham striker Harry Kane has become the first Englishman to score in three consecutive Champions League matches since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Kane equals Rooney record with Champions League scoring streak

The England international found the net twice in Spurs' group-stage clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, scoring in the 15th and 60th minutes.



3 - Harry Kane is the first Englishman since Wayne Rooney in 2010 to score in three consecutive Champions League apps. Streak.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2017



Kane also scored in Tottenham's final two matches of the 2016-17 group stage, a 2-1 loss to Monaco and 3-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

The 24-year-old followed in the footsteps of Rooney, who recorded back-to-back braces for Manchester United against AC Milan in 2010 before making it a three-match scoring streak with a strike in the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich.