Higuain to escape disciplinary action for Barcelona gesture

Juventus attacker Gonzalo Higuain will escape disciplinary action from UEFA after allegedly showing his middle finger to Barcelona fans, Goal understands.

The Argentine was involved as last season’s runners-up were well beaten 3-0 in Spain as Lionel Messi turned in a formidable display.

Higuain also came into focus, having once been on the books of Real Madrid, and was on the receiving end of a good deal of attention from the partisan home crowd.

The 29-year-old, who became Juventus’ record signing last summer when he moved to Turin from Napoli for €90 million, appeared to make the inflammatory gesture to the crowd as he was withdrawn with three minutes remaining, yet UEFA has decided it will not pursue the case.



Argentina bottler Higuaín showing his middle finger to Barça fans at the Camp Nou yesterday. pic.twitter.com/n23z9ROC3E

— FCBdaily (@TheFCBdaily) September 13, 2017



For a prolific forward, Higuain has endured many difficult matches against Barcelona, having found the net just three times in 21 fixtures against the Camp Nou outfit. Moreover, he has been on the losing side against them nine times in those matches, achieving only five wins in the process.

Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss is not even Higuain’s heaviest defeat against Barca – as a Real Madrid player he lost 5-0 at Camp Nou in 2010-11, albeit spending the match on the bench, while he scored in a 6-2 home loss for the Bernabeu side.