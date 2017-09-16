The first week of the NFL season is in the books and we are on to Week 2. While last week saw a ton of high-profile players let us down in big spots NFL DFS (RIP Team Jam Em’ In), there are a multitude of prime spots this week that have major shootout potential -- and that's where our daily fantasy football stacking advice comes into play.

Week 2 NFL DFS Advice, Strategy: Best lineup stacks for tournaments, cash games

To start, let’s highlight the two games that look like absolute track meets, The Patriots face the Saints in New Orleans with a point total of 54.5 (highest on the slate). The Superdome is notorious for high scoring affairs, and the Patriots offense will be out for blood after looking less than stellar in Week 1. The second game we really need to look at is the Sunday night hammer game, as the Packers face the Falcons in Atlanta with a point total of 53.5. It would be wise to have exposure to both of these games in cash games and GPPs, and I will break down my favorite stacks from these games below.

For those new to DFS, stacking is a key strategy, and the tools over at RotoQL help make finding the best stacks easy. With projections for ceilings and floors, as well as correlation, value ratings and Vegas lines, they really take the guesswork out of your research. (See below for examples.)

Week 2 Daily Fantasy Football Strategy: Best cash game stacks

*All prices are for DraftKings

** Screenshots are from RotoQL stacking tool.

QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski, Patriots @ Saints

When it comes to cash games, there isn’t anyone safer than Tom Brady, who draws the best possible matchup against the Saints in New Orleans. After watching Sam Bradford shred the Saints secondary on Monday night, you can only imagine the damage that an angry Brady is going to inflict on them. The Patriots receiving group is a little scrapped together right now, so I’m going to turn to Brady’s most trusted target in Gronkowski. While he struggled to find room to work against the Chiefs last week, this is a prime bounce-back spot. Gronk is also significantly cheaper than Brandin Cooks and has higher touchdown upside.

QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Packers.

Moving over to the other prime spot of the week, a stack of Ryan and Jones is an excellent play in all formats, though it will be extremely chalky, so I slightly prefer the duo to be used in cash games. Jones was relatively quiet in Week 1, but as I mentioned in the RotoQL periscope, the Bears are very effective at shutting down opposing team’s WR1s. The Packers, on the other hand, are among the worst in league against opposing WR1s. While the Packers defense looked good against the Seahawks last week, we can chalk that up to them simply having Russell Wilson’s number and the Seahawks inability to give Wilson any time to throw downfield. At $16,700, this stack is the most expensive QB/WR stack of the week but offers the highest point floor of anyone on the slate.

QB Philip Rivers and WR Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Dolphins.

If you want to pay down at QB for your cash games to get multiple players from the higher total games, then I think Rivers is a great option. He looked decent in a very tough matchup against the Broncos last week, and this week gets a plus matchup against the Dolphins, who have major holes in their secondary. I’ll be pairing him up with Allen, who looked back to his quick and explosive self after tearing his ACL last season. Allen racked up 10 targets against the Broncos and figures to see a similar number against the Dolphins. At only $11,600, their path to smashing value is extremely viable. I also like this stack in GPPs, as it will certainly go overlooked by the masses.

Week 2 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Best stacks for tournaments

Blake Bortles and Allen Hurns, Jaguars vs. Titans.

You want some danger zone? Well, here you go! Bortles is an awful real-life quarterback but has shown to be a viable fantasy option during the course of his career. He takes on the Titans, who are a funnel defense that loads the box and forces opponents to throw against them. I would imagine that Bortles will be forced into throwing 25-30 times in this game and late into the 4th quarter if the Titans manage to get ahead like Vegas projects them to do. With the knee injury to Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee will fight for targets, but I like Hurns a little more due to his ability in the red zone. This stack is extremely risky, but I see a scenario where the game script could be very favorable for Bortles' fantasy outlook. At only $8,800, this could be a GPP winner.

RB Buck Allen and Ravens DST, Ravens vs. Browns.

I love stacking running backs with their respective defense, and this week my favorite RB/DST stack is value play Buck Allen with the Ravens defense. The Ravens defense looked incredible last week against the Bengals and should feast again as they get the Browns and rookie QB DeShone Kizer. While I think Kizer has a ton of potential, he has shown an early tendency to force throws into coverage, and the game script leans toward the Browns having to pass late into the game. On the flip side, the Ravens will look to run the ball early and often to help protect Joe Flacco and his ailing back. With Danny Woodhead (knee) ruled out for 4-6 weeks, Allen will slide into the pass-catching role out of the backfield and should see around double-digit carries as he mixes in with Terrance West. I would also feel comfortable using this stack in cash games.

QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Ty Montgomery, and WR Jordy Nelson, Packers @ Falcons.

Finally, we get to my favorite stack of the week -- and it’s a full Packers stack. As I mentioned, the Packers-Falcons game has all the ingredients for a shootout, and I want to take advantage. Rodgers is a no-brainer, as the Falcons pass defense is below average and there aren’t many matchups that Rodgers can’t dominate anyway. Montgomery is my favorite overall running back play of the week, and he gets the added bonus of being heavily involved in the passing game, so it’s very possible that we could see a Rodgers-to-Montgomery touchdown pass in this game. Finally, Nelson remains Rodgers' favorite target and is by far the Packers biggest red=zone threat. As a final note, I love the idea of going all-in on this game and mixing in a Falcon or two on top of this stack to maximize the impact on your lineup if this game shoots out.

