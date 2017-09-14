Astros scratch Lance McCullers Jr. from Wednesday start

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night against the Angels after complaining of arm fatigue, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The No. 3 starter in Houston's rotation, McCullers threw 76 pitches over 5 2/3 innings last Wednesday, his first start since July 30 because of what had been described as "back discomfort."

McCullers, 23, described the arm fatigue as "very much reminiscent of like something you would deal with during spring (training)" and blamed it on not pitching regularly since July.

"He's not concerned, which makes me not concerned," manager A.J. Hinch said. "Obviously, it doesn't feel good to have to scratch him, but we're going to continue to be conservative with him especially. He's had an up-and-down year when dealing with stuff. So, when he reported that he had a little bit of symptoms during playing catch (Tuesday) we were going to scratch him."

Mike Fiers, who lost his spot in the rotation early last week, will start in McCullers' place as the Astros (87-57) find themselves 1 1/2 games back of the streaking Indians (82-62) entering Wednesday's play in the race for the best record in the American League and home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.