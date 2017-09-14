Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski admits he was a dirty kid. Now ironically a spokesman for Tide Sport PODS, Gronk, 28, says he hasn't grown out of that, which is why he doesn't buy nice clothes.

Dont'a Hightower is the smelliest in a room of stinky Patriots, Rob Gronkowski says

Of course, dirtiness and strong odors are part of the business for an athlete in the NFL, so in that regard, Gronkowski fits in.

Gronk recently spoke to Sporting News about the product. After he admitted to doing his own laundry — "Gives me something to do on days off" — the next question was obvious.

Who is the stinkiest player in the New England locker room? Who needs these pods the most?

"Dont'a Hightower," Gronkowski said, chuckling. "Every time I go by, he stinks. He's putting in work.

"To tell you the truth, our whole team needs these pods after practice. I'm pretty sure we use them — I'll have to ask whoever does the laundry after practice. I definitely think they need these pods after practice; our whole team is stinky after practice."

Indeed, the entire Patriots team might need to be dunked in a vat of pods following its season-opening home loss to the Chiefs. New England in that game got out-gained by 166 yards in total offense despite running nine more plays from scrimmage than Kansas City.

It was not the usual, sparkling-white performance associated with the Patriots. The laundry list of reasons why includes a subpar performance from Tom Brady and the effects of the loss of injured wide receiver Julian Edelman for the season.