Western Stima have sacked coach Henry Omino, Goal can reveal.

Western Stima sack coach after sinking to relegation zone

Western StimaGoal

A source within the power men has revealed to

Western Stima have sacked coach Henry Omino, Goal can reveal.

Western StimaGoal

that the club has decided to part ways with the veteran coach with 12 rounds of matches remaining to the end of the season.

“I can confirm that Henry Omino has been dismissed as the coach of Western Stima. The decision was reached at after their league match against Kakamega Homeboyz and his assistant will continue to handle the team.”

Western Stima were in action on Wednesday and managed a 0-0 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in Kisumu.