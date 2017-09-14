It doesn't take much to get P.J. Fleck excited, but now the Minnesota coach has hit on a gimmick everyone should be able to get behind.

Minnesota will wear amazing Goldy Gopher helmets Saturday

In apparent commemoration of school mascot Goldy Gopher's "birthday" next week, Minnesota will wear all-gold uniforms Saturday against Middle Tennessee State, topped with helmets that feature a cartoon gopher head on one side.

The team got the good news in a meeting Tuesday and responded with Minnesota-nice applause.

While the gopher face is the headliner on the helmet, don't sleep on the use of a gopher tail as the center stripe.