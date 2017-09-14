Minnesota will wear amazing Goldy Gopher helmets Saturday

It doesn't take much to get P.J. Fleck excited, but now the Minnesota coach has hit on a gimmick everyone should be able to get behind.
In apparent commemoration of school mascot Goldy Gopher's "birthday" next week, Minnesota will wear all-gold uniforms Saturday against Middle Tennessee State, topped with helmets that feature a cartoon gopher head on one side.
Ready to roll... pic.twitter.com/5r6NJFTp7j
— Gopher Equipment (@GopherFBEquip) September 13, 2017
The team got the good news in a meeting Tuesday and responded with Minnesota-nice applause.
Celebrate Goldy's Birthday with us this Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium!! We're wearing Gold on Gold for @GoldytheGopher!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/Rce3Vwx5un
— P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) September 13, 2017
While the gopher face is the headliner on the helmet, don't sleep on the use of a gopher tail as the center stripe.