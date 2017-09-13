News

Colin Kaepernick's tweet supporting Jemele Hill draws well-worn responses

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Add Colin Kaepernick to Team Jemele Hill. And add Kaepernick's opponents to Team Unoriginality.

The free-agent NFL quarterback on Tuesday tweeted a four-word message in response to ESPN distancing itself from Hill's tweet in which she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist.



STEELE: Kaepernick letting NFL execs showing you who they really are

Kaepernick has made countless enemies in and out of football with his political and social-justice stances. A portion of those non-football foes wasted little time flexing their Twitter muscles in response to his Hill comment. Here's a tame (lame?) one:



There were some Kap campers in the replies, albeit a small portion:



And so on, and so on.

