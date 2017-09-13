As the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) draws ever close, 2016 finalists Kerala Blasters have begun preparations for another assault on the summit. The Tuskers started pre-season preparations with their Indian players at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters start pre-season training; to fly to Spain later this month

However, their Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan, Lalruatthara and Jackichand Singh will join the camp only over the coming weekend after they requested for additional leave of 4-5 days after national duty which saw them play the Tri-Series tournament in Mumbai followed by the AFC Asian Cup qualifier away against Macau.

The camp is being overseen by Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto with head coach Rene Meulensteen set to take over later.

As revealed earlier, the team will then shift base to Spain to complete their pre-season preparations. The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise will fly to Spain on September 30th and will be based in Marbella - a coastal city in the Andalusian region of Spain.

Kerala Blasters' Spain camp will begin from October 1st. However, they will not be taking a pitstop in a gulf country, as indicated earlier, after finishing the camp in Spain.

The new Indian Super League season starts on Novermber 17th and the Men in Yellow will be desperate to land their first ever title, having missed out narrowly on two occassions.