At this point, we wouldn’t blame Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo if he decided to step away from baseball for the rest of the season.

MLB catcher hospitalised after horror low blow

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being hit in the groin with a foul tip. It’s not the first time that’s happened to him this season.

Yeah, you read that last sentence right. We’ll get to that in a minute. Take a look at the cringe-inducing footage above if you dare. Look away if you’re sensitive to that type of thing.

Not great! The impact was enough to not only take Castillo out of the game, but also send him to a local hospital to get checked out.

As we said above, this is the second time Castillo has been sent to the hospital after taking a foul tip to the groin this season.

We know that seems unbelievable, but it happened in May. Castillo was placed on the disabled list shortly after with a “testicular injury.”

The Orioles’ Twitter account has avoided that term this time around … for now.

C Welington Castillo left tonight's game with a contusion. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 12, 2017

That’s technically factual, though not all that descriptive. On second thought, maybe we prefer it that way.

