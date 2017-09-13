Journalists respond to C.J. McCollum's tweet about ranking journalists

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum tried to turn the tables on the debate about NBA player rankings when he tweeted this Tuesday night:
We need to start ranking these weak ass journalist. With descriptions of their strengths, weaknesses and ability to make up "sources"
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 12, 2017
Soon after, McCollum was replying to people who took his statement with varying degrees of seriousness.
ESPN writer/host Pablo S. Torre was among those who responded. He seemed to be offering support.
PLEASE DO THIS https://t.co/qkl1ZgytHJ
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) September 13, 2017
Other journalists joined in the discussion.
Unfortunately, @CJMcCollum’s idea would backfire, gaining too much traction among journalists, who would eat up every second of attention.
— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 13, 2017
Serious question: why do you or anyone who actually plays in the L care about a meaningless ranking by journalists you don’t know/respect?
— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 13, 2017
You guys pandering to @CJMcCollum for his media rankings should be ashamed. I’d never direct him to this 2014 tweet https://t.co/tc2NXoXiCb
— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) September 13, 2017
McCollum probably wasn't taking himself too seriously here, because he's a journalist himself. He graduated from Lehigh University in 2013 with a journalism degree. He interviewed NBA commissioner Adam Silver in July. He has hosted a radio show on Portland's KXJM (aka JAM'N 107.5) and a sports talk show on Portland's KPOJ (620 Rip City Radio). McCollum also gives young journalists opportunities and mentorship through his CJ's Press Pass program.
So the real question is: Who would make up the panel for these rankings?
Video of the deliberation ? https://t.co/a42RvOcVAI
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 13, 2017