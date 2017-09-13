News

Journalists respond to C.J. McCollum's tweet about ranking journalists

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum tried to turn the tables on the debate about NBA player rankings when he tweeted this Tuesday night:



Soon after, McCollum was replying to people who took his statement with varying degrees of seriousness.

ESPN writer/host Pablo S. Torre was among those who responded. He seemed to be offering support.



Other journalists joined in the discussion.





McCollum probably wasn't taking himself too seriously here, because he's a journalist himself. He graduated from Lehigh University in 2013 with a journalism degree. He interviewed NBA commissioner Adam Silver in July. He has hosted a radio show on Portland's KXJM (aka JAM'N 107.5) and a sports talk show on Portland's KPOJ (620 Rip City Radio). McCollum also gives young journalists opportunities and mentorship through his CJ's Press Pass program.

So the real question is: Who would make up the panel for these rankings?


