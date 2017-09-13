'He's not fit to play' – Shanghai Shenhua coach slams 'overweight' Tevez

New Shanghai Shenhua manager Wu Jingui has taken aim at "overweight" striker Carlos Tevez, saying the Argentine won't play for him until he gets in shape.

Tevez returned from injury on Sunday after taking time off to rehab in his native Argentina.

Following the match, a 2-1 loss to Henan Jianye, Shanghai Shenhua manager Gus Poyet was sacked.

His replacement pulled no punches when quizzed by reporters about the 33-year-old's fitness.

"I won’t pick him right now. He's not ready physically. He's not fit to play,” Wu said of Tevez, who has been constantly linked with a return to Boca Juniors.

“He is overweight, along with [Fredy] Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well.

"If you are unable do your utmost to play, there's no point in picking you."

Tevez joined Shanghai from Boca Juniors in December for a reported fee of £71.6 million, but has disappointed during his spell with the club.

The former Manchester City and Juventus striker has made 11 appearances and scored just two goals in CSL this year while being plagued by a persistent calf injury.