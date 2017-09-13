News

Tigers lose creative king Gale to surgery

Castleford Tigers stand-off Luke Gale could miss the remainder of the Super League table-toppers' Super 8s campaign after undergoing appendix surgery.

The Tigers have been the stand-out team in 2017, romping to the League Leaders' Shield, finishing 10 points above second-placed Leeds Rhinos.

Cas have beaten Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and the Rhinos in a flawless start to their play-off campaign, guaranteeing a home draw in the semi-final.

Only three players have provided more try assists than Gale this term and the Tigers remain hopeful he will have a part to play this season.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: "Luke has had surgery relating to his appendix this afternoon which will keep him out of immediate action on the field. 

"We are hoping for a speedy recovery back to the field before the end of the season."

