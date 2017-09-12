Another day (a couple of 'em, actually), another loss for the Dodgers.

Three things about the Dodgers’ L.A.-worst 11th straight loss

With an 8-6 loss to the Giants overnight, L.A.'s losing streak grew to 11. And while you could almost think of the Dodgers right now as the anti-Indians, here are three noteworthy tidbits about Monday's … er, early Tuesday's loss.

1. The game was just another in what has turned into Bizarro World for the Dodgers. It didn't end until 2:10 a.m. PT Tuesday. The game — delayed by rain and lightning in San Francisco — was 42 minutes late starting and that was just the beginning. The teams experienced a total delay time of 3 hours, 34 minutes, which was more than the nine-inning game took to play (3:22)

2. The loss wasn't for lack of effort on the Dodgers' part. They rallied once, twice and then a third time, but still lost their 16th in 17 games. L.A.'s 11-game losing streak becomes the longest since the team arrived from Brooklyn, topping 10-game skids in 1961 and `92 (the 1944 Brooklyn Dodgers lost 16 straight at one point).

3. Here's how seriously good — yes, good — this Dodgers team is: That '44 Brooklyn team? It finished 63-91 (.409). Even losing 16 of 17, the 2017 Dodgers are 40 games over .500 entering Tuesday's play at 92-52. Think about that. If they had gone just 8-8 instead of losing the 16 games in this funk, they'd be at 100 wins on Sept. 12. Of course, they didn't go 8-8, so their 21-game division lead as recently as Aug. 25 is now down to nine over the Diamondbacks.

Oh, and next up after the Giants: a series in D.C. against the Nationals, who are only 3 1/2 games back in the race for the NL's best record and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.