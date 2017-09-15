Only one week of the 2017 NFL season has been played, and there already are big changes in the battle for league supremacy.

NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Chiefs, Raiders make big leaps for Week 2

There's a long way to go until Super Bowl LII, but impressive victories by some contenders and bad losses by others have caused a little shakeup at the top early.

Here's how Sporting News sees the standing of all 32 teams after Week 1.

NFL Power Rankings: Week 2

1. Green Bay Packers 1-0 (last week: 6)

Aaron Rodgers needed to make only one money throw thanks to the team turning one of its best defensive efforts in a long while against Seattle. Now the Packers go for a double vs. NFC contenders in Atlanta, with Dallas also looming in three weeks.

This week: at Falcons in an NFC title rematch, Sunday

2. Kansas City Chiefs 1-0 (last week: 11)

To be the best in the AFC, you have to beat the best in the AFC. The Chiefs had a resounding response to their playoff disappointment by roaring back in Foxborough. Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt need to keep it up as a dynamic offensive duo.

This week: vs. Eagles and Andy Reid's former team, Sunday

3. Oakland Raiders 1-0 (last week: 4)

Derek Carr, healther and better compensated, delivered a performance much like he did in most of last year's games. And oh hello, Marshawn Lynch and some sound defense in Nashville.

This week: vs. Jets and Beast Mode's hometown debut, Sunday

4. Dallas Cowboys 1-0 (last week: 7)

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott put sophomore slumps out of everyone's mind with their best game to date against the Giants' defense. But how 'bout that much-maligned Cowboys' defense?

This week: at Broncos, where Dak could have gone, Sunday

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 1-0 (last week: 3)

Antonio Brown saved the day as the other Killer Bs, Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant and Big Ben, stumbled in Cleveland. Welcome to the NFL, Trent Jordan Watt.

This week: vs. Vikings and honed in at Heinz, Sunday

6. Atlanta Falcons 1-0 (last week: 5)

The new offense wasn't as crisp, but Matt Ryan found his groove — and Austin Hooper to avoid what would have been a classic post-Super Bowl hangover upset. The defense was messy, too, but it made the necessary plays.

This week: vs. Packers and opening their new home, Sunday

7. New England Patriots 0-1 (last week: 1)

It's a good thing Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia have had some extra time to examine everything that went wrong with their defense in the opener. Knowing the issues on the other side of the ball, Tom Brady might have more on him at age 40 than we thought.

This week: at Saints and vs. Super QB in the Superdome, Sunday

8. Denver Broncos 1-0 (last week: 9)

Trevor Siemian came out firing well as the stronger starter for Denver, and the defense also found new life under new coach Vance Joseph. In other words, they looked like a playoff team again.

This week: vs. Cowboys for a rodeo, Sunday

9. Seattle Seahawks 0-1 (last week: 2)

Russell Wilson was running for his life as Seattle still couldn't run the ball in Green Bay. They need a get-well tuneup for a passing game that still has plenty of upside. The defense once again buys them time to figure it out.

This week: vs. 49ers and Robert Saleh, Sunday

10. Detroit Lions 1-0 (last week: 12)

Haven't teams learned by now not to let Matthew Stafford be trailing going into the fourth quarter at home? Sheesh. But how about that pass defense stepping up?

This week: at Giants, as Honolulu Blue meets Big Blue, Monday

11. Baltimore Ravens 1-0 (last week: 13)

Terrell Suggs still has plenty of T-Sizzle in him, and it carried over to every level of the defense in the old-school shutout of the Bengals. And, oh yeah, Joe Flacco is back.

This week: vs. Browns, another Ohio team, Sunday

12. Carolina Panthers 1-0 (last week: 14)

Cam Newton was healthy and productive in his debut, but he can be a lot better. The baseline of the team's running game and defense are good signs for a big rebound season.

This week: vs. Bills, aka New Panthers North, Sunday

13. Philadelphia Eagles 1-0 (last week: 21)

Carson Wentz came out dealing, and Fletcher Cox came out stealing. They say it takes a quarterback and a defense to win championships. Philly is starting to be in great hands.

This week: at Chiefs, aka Old Eagles West, Sunday

14. New York Giants 0-1 (last week: 8)

What was that? As good as the Giants' defensive line, run stopping, pass rush and coverage units are, it seems like they have the equal and opposite problems on offense. To overcome, they need a less injured Odell Beckham Jr. and a less shaky Eli Manning.

This week: vs. Lions, who can't top OBJ, Monday

15. Minnesota Vikings 1-0 (last week: 19)

Sound the horn. Sam Bradford, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen all came through as expected against that Saints D at home, indoors. Bltizburgh on a short week is a totally different story.

This week: at Steelers, where their mettle will be tested, Sunday

16. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-0 (last week: 27)

"Sacksonville" may be the best defensive team nickname since, well, Bltizburgh. Calais Campbell is already serving as mayor.

This week: vs. Titans, with a big chance, Sunday

17. Tennessee Titans 0-1 (last week: 10)

Marcus Mariota made a few plays, but what happened to the running game and finishing drives? The Titans also need their defensive upgrades to pay off a little.

This week: at Jaguars, with a must win, Sunday

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0-0 (last week: 15)

Jameis Winston has been ready for his close-up. Here comes the true reality after "Hard Knocks."

This week: vs. Bears, a needed homecoming, Sunday

19. Miami Dolphins 0-0 (last week: 20)

We finally will get to the see how the Jays, Ajayi and Cutler, can help the Dolphins' offense. We'll also see if their defense is any more than Suh.

This week: at Chargers, after a lengthy road trip to L.A., Sunday

20. Houston Texans 0-1 (last week: 16)

So it didn't take very long — just one half — for the Deshaun Watson era to begin. He's bound to struggle more with that line and limited supporting cast, but his arm and legs are the best they've got.

This week: at Bengals, in a must win, Thursday

21. Los Angeles Rams 1-0 (last week: 24)

A blowout win is a pretty good way to kick off the second season of Jared Goff, with him looking like a QB worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. Now comes the hard part: doing it against somebody other than the Colts' defense.

This week: vs. Redskins, hopefully in front of more fans, Sunday.

22. Buffalo Bills 1-0 (last week: 31)

Sure, they were playing the Jets, but Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy kept it simple, and let the Bills' defense had an easy first day at the office for new coach Sean McDermott. Now comes the hard part of playing competitive NFL teams.

This week: at Panthers, a McDermott reunion, Sunday.

23. Los Angeles Chargers 0-1 (last week: 17)

It was a rough start for Joey Bosa and the defense, and not so great for Philip Rivers in the offense until it was too late. New coach Anthony Lynn wil try to get his first win in their new (temporary) home.

This week: vs. Dolphins, a strange opener for both, Sunday.

24. New Orleans Saints 0-1 (last week: 22)

Things might have changed for Drew Brees and friends had New Orleans finished in the red zone in Minnesota. What hasn't changed is the fact they're still not good defensively.

This week: vs. Patriots, a Brady-Brees shootout, Sunday.

25. Arizona Cardinals 0-1 (last week: 18)

Carson Palmer is back in an interception funk. David Johnson won't be in the backfield for a while. There's just too much on a talented defense still giving up too many big plays.

This week: at Colts, for a second straight Midwest road game, Sunday.

26. Chicago Bears 0-1 (last week: 30)

The Bears have two special young backs in Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, plus a defense that's better than you think. But that's about all they have, as Mike Glennon no longer has any legitimate starting wideouts.

This week: At Buccaneers, an old NFC Central foe, Sunday

27. Cleveland Browns 0-1 (last week: 28)

DeShone Kizer looked the part in his first start, and without a bad special teams mistake, he might already have his first win. They have to get better at running the ball and stopping the pass to get a win.

This week: at Ravens, their old selves, Sunday

28. Washington Redskins 0-1 (last week: 24)

Kirk Cousins couldn't like that, getting stuck in an one-dimensional offense with some new weapons and getting swarmed by the teeing-off Eagles. He's off to another cold start, and therefore, so is Washington.

This week: at Rams, to reunite with Sean McVay, Sunday

29. Cincinnati Bengals 0-1 (last week: 23)

The Bengals got fancy offensively with John Ross and Joe Mixon in the draft, but they learned quickly against the Ravens that their line play, minus Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth, is the pits. The heat is on Marvin Lewis more than ever.

This week: vs. Texans and nemesis J.J. Watt, Thursday

30. San Francisco 49ers 0-1 (last week: 29)

It's clear the massive overhaul for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will take time, offensively and defensively. Things might need to keep getting a little worse before they get better at some point during this rebuilding season.

This week: at Seahawks and in front of a real crowd, Sunday

31. Indianapolis Colts 0-1 (last week: 26)

To pretend Scott Tolzien was a viable fill-in for Andrew Luck was downright embarrassing. The defense is terrible, too, but it has no chance without a QB to mask its major problems.

This week: vs. Cardinals and Bruce Arians, Sunday

32. New York Jets 0-1 (last week: 32)

We're not sure if there's anything to like about the Jets on the field, except the fact that there's no quit in Josh McCown.

This week: at Raiders and a deeper Black Hole, Sunday