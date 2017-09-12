ISL 2017: FC Pune City sign Argentine midfielder Robertino Pugliara

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Pune City have officially completed the signing of Robertino Pugliara to bolster their midfield for the upcoming 2017/18 season. Pugliara becomes the fifth South American and eighth foreign player signing at the club

The 33-year-old midfielder began his career in 2004 with top tier Argentine side San Lorenzo and which he moved to Talleres de Cordoba. He has plied his trade with several Indonesian top clubs like Persija Jakarta, Persiba Balikpapan, PSM Makassar, Persib Bandung and Persipura Jayapura. He had won the prestigious Trofeo Persija for two years (2011 & 2012) with Persija Jakarta.

Indian opponents are not unknown to Robertino as he had played against Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup 2015 as a Persipura Jayapura player. He had scored 3 goals against the Blues, who are now part of the ISL, in two group stage outings. Bengaluru had lost the ties conceding 6 goals in total.



Speaking about the signing, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Robertino is an experienced, creative and versatile midfielder. His penchant for making runs into the box and high work rate makes him a threat to the opposition. We welcome him to FC Pune City.”

After signing the dotted lines, Robertino expressed his happiness; “I am turning a new page in my career. Having played in Indonesia for most of my career, adapting to a new culture, the new style will be a challenge I will relish. I have seen one of the top Indian players during my AFC matches and I was very impressed with the quality.I am looking forward to playing against some of the best Indian talents donning the Orange and Purple in 2017-18 Indian Super League."