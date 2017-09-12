Thomas Lemar is out of Monaco's Champions League game against RB Leipzig through injury.

Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener

The France international is not in Leonardo Jardim's 21-man squad for Wednesday's away fixture, which will open their campaign in Group G, due to a thigh problem.

Lemar had to be substituted at half-time of Monaco's humiliating 4-0 away defeat to Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday and has not been passed fit to play.

The squad for the Leipzig clash does include in-form striker Radamel Falcao and new signing Keita Balde, who is yet to make his debut after his move from Lazio.

Monaco, semi-finalists in last season's competition, are top seeds in an open group that also contains Leipzig, Porto and Besiktas.

Lemar has been an ever-present for Monaco's five Ligue 1 matches in 2017-18 and has two assists to his name.