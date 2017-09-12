Australian midfielder Tom Rogic's Celtic face a tough examination as they host PSG in their first Champions League group match on Wednesday morning (AEST).

Tom Rogic's Celtic set to face PSG in the Champions League

Coach Brendan Rodgers is expected to use the 24-year-old in his preferred attacking midfield position behind centre-forward Leigh Griffiths during the match at Celtic Park.

It's likely Rogic will come up directly against PSG's deep-lying midfield duo of Frenchman Adrien Rabiot and Italy's Thiago Motta.

The French powerhouses also feature an array of attacking riches headlined by blockbuster transfer signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with deadly striker Edinson Cavani leading the line.

All three marquee forwards got on the scoresheet during the Parisians' 5-1 win over Metz in Ligue 1 last Saturday (AEST) - which marked the debut of young star Mbappe.

Rogic was an unused substitute in the Hoops' 4-1 Scottish Premier League victory over Hamilton on the weekend - but was likely rested after featuring in two World Cup qualifiers for the Socceroos during the international window.

Australians can watch Celtic v PSG live on SBS with coverage kicking off at 4:30am (AEST).

